You must strive to change the status quo, MCE advices girls

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-15

MCE for Assin North says young girls must study hard and strive to change the misconceptions

Young girls must study hard and strive to change the misconception about sending the girl-child to school, says Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Assin North.

He also urged young girls to be well determined, bold and confident to fight all forms of socio-cultural and political injustices against females’ development and empowerment.

Mr Baako gave the advice at a forum organized by the Municipal Girl Child Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to empower young girls at Breku in the Assin North Municipality on Thursday.

The MCE advised young girls to adopt positive mentors and read about dignified industrious women of stature in the society to inspire them and follow their good deeds.

He urged the girls to take their lessons seriously and disregard the old notion that suggests that young girls and women were only good for the kitchen and marriage.

“I wish to urge all young girls to stay above this unfounded misconception that degrades and demean the efforts and contributions of women in Ghana. That perception must change by staying above board,” he said.

The MCE told parents to consider the betterment of their children especially young girls as topmost priority by investing in their education and welfare.

“As parents you must strive to guide, protect and provide for the welfare of our children and make all necessary investments to transform their lives,” the MCE said.

Mrs Emma Donkoh, Municipal Coordinator for Girl-Child Education, also advised parents to take keen interest in mentoring their young girls at the early stages of their lives so that they would translate knowledge acquired into personal development.

Again, they should inculcate the values of virtuousness and chastity in their young girls for them to extol the virtues of womanhood to prevent them from unwanted pregnancies that could terminate their academic progression.

“This way, you will stay away from contracting sexually transmitted diseases. The path you choose is a matter of choice, which you may forever live to regret,” the Coordinator said.