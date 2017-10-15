Trade Ministry to help SMEs meet standards

Business News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-15

Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508040587_276_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has assured that his ministry will work to develop Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to meet international standard.

According to him, government aims at reducing the import dependencies of the country, by equipping SMEs to meet the international standard to export their produce.

Addressing an audience as part of this year’s celebrations for the World Standards Day, Mr. Kyerematen said his outfit will work to ensure the SME’s meet the standards required to export their goods.

“We are supporting the development of small and medium enterprises. I am sure most of you are aware that the large-scale companies in this country rather regrettably or unfortunately sometimes have to import almost all their inputs because some of the items produced here are not properly labeled,” he said.

“So another component of our industrial transformation agenda is to help build small and medium enterprises to meet the standards that are required by these large-scale companies so that we can link them to the supply chain of these large-scale companies” he added.

He stated that government is already working with some SMEs under special packages to help them grow.

About the World Standards Day

The World Standards Day is celebrated internationally each year on 14th October.

Its main aim is to raise awareness among regulators, industry, and consumers as to the importance of standardization to the global economy.

The day also honors the efforts of the experts who develop voluntary standards within three worldwide standards development organizations.

The three organizations are international Electro-technical commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

In Ghana, the celebration of the event is spearheaded by the Ghana Standards Authority.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “Standards make cities smarter”.