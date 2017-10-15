There are corrupt appointees in Akufo-Addo’s government – Prof Martey

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Outspoken former Moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana Prof. Emmanuel Martey has admonished President Akufo-Addo to keep an open eye on his appointees because some of them are engaging in corrupt acts.

He explained that Akufo-Addo’s government cannot afford to fail Ghanaians hence immediate action must to be taken to stop any appointee engaging in corrupt acts from ruing the reputation of the young administration

Prof Martey made reference to Mr Daniel Agyenim Boateng, acting Ashanti Regional Organiser of the NPP who was recently arrested for his involvement in an alleged recruitment scam.

Professor Martey who was an ardent critic of previous Mills/Mahama administration due to level of corruption in the country at that time, has vowed not to shut up on ills in society including corrupt practices in the current administration.

Delivering a lecture at the Christian Service University College, Professor Martey urged President Akufo-Addo to take steps to root out corruption in his administration and the country.

He said it will not be too long Ghanaians will see all the corrupt appointees being named one after the other.

“We all know that the present government, NPP there are corrupt appointees, corrupt appointees and our president should be careful. Here, just a week or so the NPP Regional Organizer, Boateng who went about collecting monies to give government jobs…..when he was caught he said he will pay the money. But before he was caught he had been appointed a position at Metro Mass Transit , now you could imagine if such a person goes to the Metro Mass area. It is a matter of time we shall catch them one after the other.