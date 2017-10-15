Seek entrepreneurial avenues, Vice Chancellor urges fresh university students

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), has urged the more than 3000 new entrants into the university to be entrepreneurship conscious and work harder.

“As you start your academic journey that will define your career in the years ahead, note that there is no employment waiting for you. You must decide now to develop your own skills and knowledge that will help you to create a job for yourself in the future”, he said.

The Rev. Professor Eshun was speaking at the second matriculation ceremony for 3714 students admitted at the Technical University to pursue various courses.

He said a total of 5,383 applicants were received for the 2017/2018 academic year out of which 596 were admitted into the faculty of applied arts and Technology, 963 into Engineering, 1,372 into Business and Management Studies, 622 for Applied Sciences and 156 for the Building and Natural Environment.

The institution also admitted its first batch students to undertake post graduate programmes as well as admitted 17 hearing impaired students.

He said University eschewed poor attitude towards academic work as well as examination malpractices adding, “Avoid laziness and procrastination and learn hard because any act of malpractices would result in dismissal from the University”.

Professor Eshun said parents, guardians and sponsors of their tertiary education as well as the TTU community expects the best from them.

“All of us have one thing in common and that is to see you succeed in your studies; failure to do so will lead to disappointments and frustrations, take lectures seriously and explore ways to make your stay at this University meaningful.

Professor Eshun called on them to accept personal responsibility which is the core of the personality of every outstanding man or woman, “If you approach life casually, you end up as a casualty…you have come from different backgrounds, do not allow yourself to be under any bad influence”.