Queenmother urges market women to go for regular breast cancer screening

Nana Yaa Daani (Middle), Queenmother of the New Juaben Traditional Area

Nana Yaa Daani, the Queenmother of the New Juaben Traditional Area, has called on market women to regularly attend to breast screening activities to identify any cancerous infection.

She was speaking at the third annual meeting of breast cancer survivors at Koforidua.

She expressed unhappiness that many market women are sole focused on their goods in the market and hardly find time for this all important health check.

Nana Daani urged them to change their attitudes and help prevent the growth of cancerous cells in their by attending to medical checks.

