Police to close major roads ahead of Alassane Ouattara’s visit

The Gt. Accra Regional Police Command has announced the temporary closure of some stretch of roads in the capital-Accra, effective Monday, October, 16, 2017 ahead of the state visit to Ghana by the President of La Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

Roads to be closed

In a statement issued by the Police and signed by the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Effia Tenge said:” The following roads will be closed to traffic at 11:00 am on 16th October, 2017 and re-opened immediately after the ceremonial procession. They are the;

Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District

Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu

Liberation Road towards the Central Business District

Traffic Diversions

The following traffic diversion were announced.

Traffic from Liberation Road should use Kaokudi to Kanda Highway and link up to the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.

Traffic from Achimota should link up with the Obasanjo Highway through to Kanda Highway and link up to the Barnes road to the Central Business District.

The statement said motorists are requested to note the diversion, or ” if possible plan for alternative routes before embarking on their journeys.