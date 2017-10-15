Police officers undergo training to fight galamsey

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

As part of government’s resolve to end illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, the Central Regional Police Command is currently training twenty personnel in Accra to be drafted into the fight against the menace in that region.

The training is meant to be replicate in the Central Region, anti-galamsey activities, just as it is being done by the combined military and police forces in the Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regions.

This was disclosed by the Central Regional Police Commander, COP Rev Ampah Bannin, at a police familiarization meeting with the media at the Elmina Beach Resort.

The programme, which was to foster a better collaboration between the media in the region and the police in fighting crime, was also meant to congratulate the Regional Commander on his recent promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).

He further explained that the intensive training of the police officers is aimed at making the galamsey fight more professional.

“People who have not been trained can do something, but the casualty level may be high, but when you take the official people trained and they handle galamsey issues, they will be professional”.

Illegal mining activities are rife in the Dunkwa-on-Offin and Assin Foso areas in the Central Region, and calls on the Land and Natural Resources Ministry to turn attention to the region have not seen any clear response, hence the move by the Regional Police Command.

It is hoped that, extending the work of the ‘Operation Vanguard’ launched in August this year to the Central Region, will positively affect restore the Offin and Prah Rivers that are major sources of water in the region.

The fight will also be beneficial in restraining illegal miners from the fast degradation of lands in various parts of the region.

Explaining the training to journalists, COP Ampah Bennin said that, the galamsey fight “is taking on a national nature, and we have contributed twenty men to be trained, together with some military men, to know how to handle galamsey issues properly, and by the end of October, they will join us and you will hear from us.”