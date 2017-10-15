Police announce temporary closure of public roads in Accra on Monday

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-15

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508081850_259_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced the temporary closure of a number of roads in Accra on Monday ahead of a State visit to Ghana by the President of La Cote D’lvoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

A statement issued the regional police command expressing deep regret for “any inconveniences”, said the listed roads will be closed to traffic from 11:00am on Monday and reopened immediately after the ceremonial procession, and advised motorists to observe road diversions or use alternative routes.

They roads are the;

Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District

Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu

Liberation Road towards the Central Business District

Road diversions

Traffic from Liberation Road should use Kaokudi to Kanda Highway and link up on the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.

Traffic from Achimota should link up with Obasanjo Highway through to Kanda Highway and link up to the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.