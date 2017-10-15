New Juaben Assembly votes to retain Presiding Member

All 81 members of the assembly took part in the voting conducted by the Electoral Commission <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508088812_551_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The New Juaben Municipal Assembly on Thursday retained the Presiding Member, Mr Michael Boadi Sarpong with 54 out of the 78 votes cast representing 67.36 percent.

His other contender, Mr Patrick Kosuerh, a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, polled 24 votes representing 23.64 percent.

In a hotly contested elections conducted by the Electoral Commission, all the 81 total members of the assembly took part in the voting.

Mr Sarpong thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to continue with the good work to position the assembly as the centre of development for the benefit of the people.

He called on the assembly members to continue with the spirit of teamwork and commitment that propelled the developmental agenda of the assembly in his first tenure in office and pledged to rally support behind the Chief Executive for development.

