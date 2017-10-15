NDC won’t scrap nursing trainee allowance – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-15

Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of NDC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508064118_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attacked media reportage the party intends to scrap nursing trainees allowance and others in the country when voted back into government.

“NDC will not scrap nursing trainees allowance”, Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho said Saturday on Kumasi-based Nyhira FM’s ” Kokratumi” show hosted by Kofi Asante Enning countering assertions by the party’s Communications’ Director, Solomon Nkansah .

According to him, the NDC party for now has no plans to either scrap or allow the policy to continue anytime Ghanaians will give them opportunity to rule.

“We have never thought or held any meeting as to what we will do with this restoration of the allowance”, he stated in telephone interview on the show.

The Communications Officer of the party, Solomon Nkansah is reported to have said NDC will scrap the all allowances of trainees in the country anytime in government describing it a useless policy of the current government.

But speaking to the development on the station, Mr. Koku Anyidoho explained that the pro-government newspapers misquoted the National Communications Officer to achieve their political interest.

“The publication is not true. I have spoken to Solomon Nkansah and he never said we will scrap any allowance”, Mr. Koku Anhidoho fumed

“NDC will come out with better policies and programs that will suit every Ghanaian when we come into government” the Deputy General Sectary of NDC stated.