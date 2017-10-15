NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz will help churn out responsible future leaders – Director

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

play videoCynthia Anima-Boadu is NCCE Director for the Ga Central Municipality <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508096437_525_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The country has high prospects of producing more responsible and accountable leaders with the rollout of the NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz, this is according to Madame Cynthia Anima-Boadu, NCCE Director for the Ga Central Municipality.

Madame Anima-Boadu speaking to Ghanaweb, indicated that the initiative which gives the youth an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of facts about the constitution will help groom them into responsible leaders who have a firm grasp on the laws of the land and hence will execute better their mandates in the various fields they find themselves in.

“Looking at our system of governance, we are practicing Democracy and Democracy is all about law and if the students start learning or learning the laws of the country they become conversant with the laws, it will shape their lives and it makes them more responsible. In their academics, some can even carry it further”.

“We have the civic skills so they will be able to analyze issues not just going with hearsay. They hear issues and try to analyze them and find out the actual truth, we can’t rule the country with propaganda issues, we need to govern the country with issues of facts”.

“We are really developing future MP’s, future Ministers, future doctors, future engineers who will not lack knowledge of governance because in governance we need all these categories of people in order to embrace development”.

She stressed the importance of the constitution to every citizen in Ghana.

“The constitution is needed in all spheres of life in this country, no matter your field of life, you still need the constitution, be it a doctor, an engineer or what have you because it is about the law and that is what we as citizens must live by”.

The 2017 edition of the NCCE Cowbell constitution quiz saw students from six Junior High schools and 4 Senior High Schools exhibit impressive levels of knowledge about the constitution, issues of local governance and the judiciary.

Glorious Jesus School beat the defending champions, Liberty School, to take home the trophy in the Junior High School category of the competition whereas CADS Business High School took home the trophy as the winner in the Senior High School category.

Liberty school who lost their title came in 2nd, with Saint Silvanus, Apostle Sarfo School, Abeka Motorway School and Cosmos School following suit for the JHS category.

Ngleshie Amanfro SHS, St. Johns Grammar School and Amasaman Secondary Technical took the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the Senior High School category.

The NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz programme is aimed at encouraging the youth in the country to acquire civic knowledge and instill in them attitudes for good citizenship.