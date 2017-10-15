NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz to hit Takoradi, Kumasi soon

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

play videoJoseph Ashong is Brand Manager of Cowbell Ghana, headline sponsor of the Constitution Quiz <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508066011_352_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Brand Manager of Cowbell Ghana, Joseph Ashong has hinted of plans by organizers of the annual Constitution Quiz to extend the initiative to the Western and Ashanti regions in 2018.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2017 NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz, Mr. Ashong indicated that procedures are in place to include students from both regions in the competition as a way of involving a lot more youth outside the capital in the program. This, he says, will ensure that the agenda of knowledge empowerment about the constitution will cover more ground and have much more impact.

“Next year, we’ll be looking at going to another region, currently this competition is within the Greater Accra Region and we are looking at either going to Takoradi or Kumasi or the two regions together and also in Accra, expanding beyond the four municipal assemblies that have already embraced it, we are looking at LADMA and LEGNA and probably TMA on board and have the whole of Greater Accra covered then we’ll look at the other regions as well” he said.

According to him, the ultimate plan is to make the quiz a national one with students nationwide participating.



“The long term projection for this program is that by 2021 we should be having a national competition to bring out the best in the constitution” he noted.

Mr. Ashong emphasized the vital role the constitution plays in ensuring law and order, maintaining that the knowledge of its contents by the young ones will lead to a more responsible citizenry and leadership in future.

“The constitution is basically the Bible of the country and that is what either approves or disapproves everything we do, it is important citizens are aware of the contents of the constitution so that at least this high level of lawlessness everywhere would be minimized if not completely eradicated.”

He expressed excitement about the success of this year’s edition explaining that the program has expanded beyond the expectations of the organizers.

“It is an opportunity we have seen as a brand, to give back to the community, to give back to the society through this education. In fact, it is part of our sales out-plan to assist NCCE in educating the public about the constitution” Mr Ashong stated.

The 2017 edition of the NCCE Cowbell constitution quiz saw students from six Junior High schools and 4 Senior High Schools exhibit impressive levels of knowledge about the constitution, issues of local governance and the judiciary.

Glorious Jesus School beat the defending champions, Liberty School, to take home the trophy in the Junior High School category of the competition whereas CADS Business High School took home the trophy as the winner in the Senior High School category.

Liberty school who lost their title came in 2nd, with Saint Silvanus, Apostle Sarfo School, Abeka Motorway School and Cosmos School following suit for the JHS category.

Ngleshie Amanfro SHS, St. Johns Grammar School and Amasaman Secondary Technical took the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the Senior High School category.

The NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz programme is aimed at encouraging the youth in the country to acquire civic knowledge and instill in them attitudes for good citizenship.