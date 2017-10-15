MP clamps down on brothels in Tamale

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

MCE for Tamale says sex trade is no longer tolerated in his jurisdiction

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has launched a campaign against prostitution in the city and cautioned all brothels in operation to shut by the end of this month.

The drive to rid off the sex trade is part of a widespread ruthless exercise by the Mayor, Musah Superior to restore sanity and order in the metropolis where cyber fraud (Sakawa) is rapidly becoming a legitimate venture.

Starting from 31st October therefore, a taskforce operation would target public bars, joints, brothels and other establishments to clamp down on prostitutes and owners of facilities where the sex commerce are exchanged.

The Mayor announced the operation at a press conference calling the practice “unconstitutional” after quoting section 274 of the Criminal Offenses Act and said it could not be allowed to continue.

“Our Constitution doesn’t allow these acts, therefore, the Assembly will not allow such acts here,” he stressed.

Landlords, hotel managers, brothel operators who provide shelter and facilitate sex trade would be prosecuted.

Nigerian and Benin female nationals are said to be flooding into the city to engage in the illegal business with politicians and ‘game boys’ as target which the city authorities are saying, forbidden now.

“We don’t want it in Tamale, we don’t want prostitution in Tamale. On my watch, I will come heavily on people who are engaged in such trade and those who would trick people to engage in such trade, so from the 31st of October, we will no longer allow people, especially, I’m told those who engaged mostly of them are foreigners, we are no longer going to allow this anti-social behavior in Tamale,” said the Mayor.

The police barracks, the Bank of Ghana road in front of the Alhassan Hotel, Point Seven, the Victory Cinema, Nagasaki, Attasiba junction are some of the noble joints and brothels where sex business flourish.

Musah Superior has set in motion various crackdowns since taking office to instill sanity and discipline in the Muslim dominated town.

He has since enjoyed wide public commendation after clearing off the streets and pavements of petty hawkers and traders. His latest move on the Forest dwellers has however sparked mixed responses.