Major roads in Accra to be closed ahead of Alassane Outarra’s visit

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

Akufo-Addo with Alassane Dramane Ouattara [L-R] <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508073598_744_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Police have announced the temporary closure of major roads in Accra on Monday, October 16, 2017, as part of preparations ahead of the State visit by President of La Cote d’ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

A statement issued and signed by ASP Efia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, said the roads will be closed to traffic at 11am and reopened immediately after the ceremonial procession.

The main roads to be closed are the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District, Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu and Liberation Road towards the Central Business District.

The statement added that motorist from Liberation Road should use Kaokodi to Kanda Highway and link up on the Barnes Road to the Central Business District while motorists in traffic from Achimota should also link up with Obasanjo Highway through to Kanda Highway and link up to the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.

The visit will be the first time the Ivorian President and Ghana’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are meeting after the crucial maritime boundary dispute ruling by the international maritime court that handed victory to Ghana.