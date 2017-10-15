Love your breasts and men will respect them – Breast cancer advocate to women

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Gloria Yankson, Founder – Partnership in Cancer Care Initiative

Founder/Project Director of Partnership in Cancer Care Initiative Gloria Yankson is calling for women to appreciate and love their breasts; an act she says will result in men respecting the organs.

According to Ms. Yankson, some women are shy to undress in front of the mirror and as a result, they find it difficult for them to examine their breasts.

“I was told that we’ve been asked that the men should pamper the breast. I would say that women love your breast and let the men respect the breast…” she noted.

Madam Yankson encouraged women to take charge of their breasts and examine them frequently.

“…you look at yourself in the mirror, not just your face, don’t just do your makeup…. Look at your breast, don’t just put the bra on because you’ve got padded bras and stuff and it takes care of things. Look at the breast, what’s going on around there; how does it look, how does it feel. Once a month, it’s not much to ask is it” she added

“Breast cancer in Ghana is affecting the young people… we are losing a lot of our Ghanaian young women” she disclosed. She stated that our Ghanaian environment is not conducive for discussion of breast cancer so individuals end up keeping it to themselves.

The month of October has been dedicated to Breast Cancer awareness in order to educate women on the issues relating to breast cancer and precautions to take after being diagnosed.

In accordance of the breast cancer awareness month, October 13th was declared ‘No Bra Day in support of the breast cancer awareness and to also urge women to do self-checks every month.