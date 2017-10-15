LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League (Week 29)

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

The Ghana Premier League enters its penultimate round with Aduana Stars on the cusp of winning their second trophy in 8 years. Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and WAFA are chasing top four places.

In the relegation dogfight, Great Olympics, Tema Youth and a host of other clubs are battling for survival with only two games to end the season.

The spotlight will be in Dormaa this afternoon, where Aduana Stars have plenty of incentives to play for when they host rejuvenated Elmina Sharks FC in their last home game of the season on Sunday.

They could be league champions of the 2016/2017 season, the second league triumph in the club’s history with a win notwithstanding results from other league venues..

Aside being champions, the Fire Boys could as well become the second best performing winners at home in a league campaign if they don’t concede on Sunday.

They have conceded just once at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park this season. Aduana Stars were the same side to achieve the first best home performance by a league a champion.

They conceded no goal at home in the 2009/2010 season when they won their first ever league.

Last weekend, they trounced relegated Bolga All Stars with 4-1 scoreline inside first half in Tamale.

First choice goalkeeper Joseph Addo is making a return into the team after his stint with the national team.



Elmina Sharks FC suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat last Sunday to relegation threatened Great Olympics leaving on the 7th position with 39 points.



The premiership debutants are hopeful of extending the celebrations and crowning of Aduana Stars as champions for the 2016/2017 season for another week.

A victory on Sunday against the Fire Boys could take them to the 4th position on the league table depending on results from other match venues.

Recording a loss could also see them drop to the 12th position on the log.

Left back Emmanuel Ampiah is expected back in the squad for the trip to Dormaa on the weekend.

He was missing in last weekend’s home loss to Great Olympics.