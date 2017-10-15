Lecturer flays Okudzeto Ablakwa on ISIS Comment

Politics of Sunday, 15 October 2017

A legal practitioner and lecturer with the Institute of Development Studies of the University of Cape Coast Dr. Kwadwo Tufuor has cautioned against the attitude of playing political pranks with matters that borders on national interest.

Such actions, he added could be injurious to the image of the country especially in its dealing with other countries.

According to him, Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okujeto Ablakwa erred when he publicly raised the issue regarding the recruitment of Ghanaians into so called ISIS group.

He stated that putting such discussions in the public domain for political gains has the potency to jeopardize the image of the country.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday indicated that the Libyan Attorney General had stated that about 100 Ghanaians immigrants in Libya had joined the deadly terrorist group making the country the second highest contributor to the expansion of the group.

Dr. Kwadwo Tuffuor explains that due to the sensitivity of the matter, the revelation by Hon. Ablakwa should have been made out of the public domain.

He adds that the Security and Intelligence Act of 526 even points to the fact that such issues should be handled with strict confidentiality.

He, however, added that the harsh economic conditions in Libya could easily push one to join the deadly terrorist group who offer huge financial rewards to their recruits.

He spoke in an interview with Starr News’ Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour.