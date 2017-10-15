Kojo Yankson paid GhC2000 to sleep with me – UCC girl confesses

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Abena Korkor outrageously also described KOD as having a monstrous manhood

Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson has in recent times been all over the news for misreporting the cause of the Atomic Junction gas explosion has been named by a University of Cape Coast (UCC) alumni for allegedly paying her a sum of GHC 2000 to engage in sexual relations with her.

Mr. Yankson’s name was amongst a tall list of over 40 prominent individuals in politics, journalism, sports and entertainment who allegedly paid the former student, Abena Korkor huge sums of money, to have sex with.

The list also saw names including NPP’s Sammy Awuku, Kofi Okeyere Darko (KOD), Giovanni Caleb, Black Star’s Wakaso, Criss Waddle and Coded of 4×4 among many others who have supposedly paid Abena huge sums of money to sleep with her.

“Kojo Yankson usually pays 2000 per session. Sammy Awuku too 3000 or 2000 and political talk. KOD I put up a personality who is in love. It gets to me sometimes. That guy has a big dick. Giovanni Caleb, big dick doesn’t know to u know what I mean”, Abena Korkor wrote in a Facebook post.

The Joy FM ‘s Super Morning Show Host, who has suffered a lot of social media trolling and back lash after wrongly accusing a khebab seller for causing the gas explosion that killed 7, is yet to mend a hurt reputation.

This supposed list however does not come at a good time for Mr. Yankson as his reputation has barely recovered from the recent taint to his image.

Abena Korkor in 2015 was in the news for releasing her naked photos and videos on social media. The then SRC presidential aspirant was believed to have had some psychological issues after releasing her nudes.