Jordan Ayew produces delicate assist as Swansea City defeat Huddersfield Town

Ghana international Jordan Ayew was very instrumental in Swansea City’s first win at home over Huddersfield Town succeeding in getting an assist in the Swans second goal on match day eight of the English Premier League.

Two goals in each half of the game from Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive as Huddersfield paid the price for making mistakes at both ends to make it seven games in a row without a victory.

Tammy gifted Swansea the lead on 41 minutes when Jonas Lossl passed straight to Tom Carroll, who had time and space to pick out Abraham to slot home his first.

The former Aston Villa man lasted 90 minutes and was creative enough to get the ball over Lossl and again Tammy Abraham registered his name of the scorer’s sheet.

Ayew then saw his close-range effort deflected wide from the following corner before Huddersfield wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Jordan has played in all eight games for the Swans and has scored once with two assists.

