John Kumah is a mole in NPP – TESCON patron alleges

2017-10-15

The Chief Patron of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Spiritan University College in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Ntim Kwaku Twumasi has described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), John Kumah as a mole in the party.

He alleges that in view of his selfish political interest in the Ejisu Constituency, he is using the Young Patriots of which he is the National President to cause disunity within the NPP in the area.

Mr. Ntim Kwaku Twumasi described members of the group as a bunch of hypocrites who have taken over school feeding jobs, yet have allowed themselves to be used in the pursuit of clandestine agenda

“These bunch of hypocrites called Young Patriots are rather the ones who have been granted the school feeding and other jobs. Trust me, Young Patriot is not recognized by the NPP constitution. Lawyer John Kumah who is CEO of NEIP , is the mole behind all the happenings in Ejisu. His desire to be the next MP for Ejisu has led to the creation of this renegade young patriots group. His aim is to win the hearts of delegates within the constituency by the formation of this group to revolt against the sitting MP to make him unpopular in order to pave way for himself.”He alleged to him.

On why there is disarray within the party in the constituency, he said:”The fact is party executives have been sidelined whilst priority is rather given to the leaders and members of the Young Patriots. Unfortunately the MCE has surrounded herself with the leaders of these Young Patriots and they are gradually leading her astray to suit their own parochial interest and making her unpopular in the process. The earlier she realizes this, the better. The women’s wing, the youth wing and all other recognised groups in the party have been sidelined whilst this so-called Young Patriots manage the assembly like their personal homes. National executives should move in before we lose grounds in Ejisu. Party interest is paramount to all other individual interest. Had I known, is always at last”