I’m not cursed and not under spiritual attack – Abena Korkor

Nana Abena Korkor Addo, a former student of the University of Cape Coast who made several headlines across the country when she leaked her naked videos and images in February 2015, has rejected claims she is cursed and under a spiritual attack.

She has threatened to stop drinking concoction prepared by a certain Apostle Stanley Lord who uses that to exploit money from her mother with the promise of exorcising her.

Abena Korkor also known as “Lency On Fire” wants what the Man of God has taken to be returned to her mother insisting she is neither been cursed not under any spiritual attack.

Professing her fate in God, she said:”We serve God Almighty and no little shrine or spirit has dominion over us. Have a renewal of your mind”

“Mummy don’t let anyone lie to you it’s a spiritual attack. Apostle Stanley Lord don’t take any money from her. And return what u took from her. U go and prepare 5 cedis concoction and charge her over 1000 cedis to heal me. If I drank it kraa anka megyimi

Fake pastors alert Churches springing up like crazy Mummy, I have not been cursed and there is no one after me”

