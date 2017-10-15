I’ll kill my wife for deceiving me to father a child for 15 years – Contractor

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

The contractor took the decision to kill his wife when he discovered the child wasn’t his

A building contractor by name Stephen has vowed to place a curse on a lady who he dated and had a child with. The building contractor told Agyemang Prempeh on Rainbow Church Sunday that, he had planned to curse the lady so she will die because he realized the child was not his 15 years later.

According to him, the curse he was going to place on the lady, will also affect her family including mother and father and any other person who will go near her corpse.

On the reasons why he took the decision, he said, ”I was once married but my wife died. I decided not to marry again but my colleagues at work started mocking me and made fun of me. They were changing women here and there but I did not want to do that.

“But later I got a lady, we dated, she visited me once and we had sex then later, she told me she was pregnant”.

“I knew I was not the father of the child but because of the experience I had in the past, I accepted the pregnancy and took care of the lady and the child for 15 good years”.

“However, the lady has since two years ago, taken the child away. As I speak to you, I do not know the whereabouts of the child. She has given the child to another man and claims that man is the father of the child. I fathered the child over the past 15 years. This is why I want to kill her”.

“As I speak to you now, I have purchased schnapps, eggs, I have her picture, that of the child and the new boyfriend and I am planning to go and kill her. I need your advice because I am confused and do not know what to do. People are advising me to give to God but I ask them, why do I have to give it to God upon all what the lady did to me? Why should I give it to God? I want to kill her, I have spent a lot of money on the child and so the only thing that can change my mind is to be paid the money I spent on the lady and the child,’’ she told Agyemang Prempeh on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Stephen called into the show after Agyemang Prempeh had finished preaching on the need for Christians to be prepared for the judgment ahead of us and that; every being is going to account for their deeds on earth after death.

Agyemang Prempeh allowed callers to contribute on the issue and he was asked to let go. Some others suggested that, he [Stephen] needs counselling to ensure that, he heals from the pain he’s gone through.