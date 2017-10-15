Hassan Ayariga begins work on $200 million 1500-bed hospital in Ghana

Hassan Ayariga, Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508067277_605_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Supreme Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) and its bankroller, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has started a multimillion dollar hospital project for the people of Ghana at Haasto, in the Greater Accra Region.

The project which is expected to take two years to complete is to support in the delivery of health care for the catchment area and beyond.

The ultra modern hospital project which is located at Hasto, West Legon will occupy a five-acre land and when completed by 2019 will be a world class hospital and the first of its kind in Africa.

“It will have over 1500 beds; It is estimated to be completed by 2019. It will be the answer to the people’s health needs. We must not only be in power before we can contribute to the development of the country”, he disclosed in an interview.

According to him, work has already begun and progressing steadily and it is expected that the structure will soon spring out among the sprawl of buildings for the facility.

