Government is committed to reviving Komenda Sugar Factory – Kwamena Duncan

2017-10-15

Built in the 1960s, liquidated in 1995 and shut down temporarily after it was re-opened last year, Government has reiterated its commitment to revive the Komenda Sugar Factory (KSF) and sustain its operations.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, who gave the assurance also rallied the support of the chiefs and people of Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality to achieve Government’s programmes and plans for them.

Mr Duncan said this when he paid a curtsey call on Nana Kojo Kru II, Omanhen of Komenda Traditional Area among other Traditional Councils in the municipality as part of his tour of the Region.

He said Government was making inroads into negotiations with some prospective private investors for a Public Private Partnership Agreement (PPP) to resuscitate the 35 million-dollar sugar processing factory.

The Minister and his entourage also visited all the three paramouncies in KEEA, the Edina, Abrem and Eguafo Traditional Councils where they received a rousing welcome amidst drumming and dancing.

Mr Duncan said the revival of the factory remains key to Government’s broader objective of creating a congenial business environment to attract, retain and create sustainable direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the area.

That way, he said, the human resource base of the country would be engaged and equipped to contribute their quota to national development.

The Minister also addressed a durbar of Assembly members and staff of the KEEA where he admonished all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to rededicate themselves to working to promote the welfare of the people.

He said assemblies were clothed with authority to initiate programmes and development policies to deal with issues affecting development in their localities.

He urged them to move from their comfort zones of relying on Government’s limited subventions to bring increased and sustained development to the people.

To remedy the insanitary conditions in their localities, he tasked the assemblies to prioritise sanitation and embolden the sanitation inspection division to enforce strict environmental cleanliness practices to improve public health.

Mr Appiah Korang, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed his readiness to partner with the private sector and other stakeholders to propel the growth of the area to make KEEA a model municipality.