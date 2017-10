The 20-year-old snatched the opener in the 40th minute



Ghanaian forward Prince Amponsah scored a consolation for FC Chonburi in their 3-1 loss against Chiangrai United at the Singhan Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The 20-year-old snatched the opener for the Blue and White lads in the 40th minute with a brilliant finish.

Second half goals from Felipe Azevedo, Everton Goncalves and Vander Souza secured three points for Chiangrai United.

Amponsah has scored 120 goals for Chonburi FC in the ongoing Thai Premier League.

قالب وردپرس

Comments