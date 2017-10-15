Former Obuasi MCE accused of diverting galamsey cash

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

2017-10-15

The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Obuasi, Akwasi Agyemang Boadi has been accused of allegedly taking money from illegal miners and small scale miners while in office under the guise of reclamation but spent it.

As a result, calls have been intensified for the current government to investigate him on the said allegations leveled by some persons affected by illegal mining activities in the Obuasi Municipality.

A 70-year old retired educationist, Rev. Joseph Yeboah Addo who has called for investigations into the operational activities of the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), indicates that he was purported to have received of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000) from illegal small scale miners in the area.

According to Rev. Joseph Yeboah Addo, he took the amount from the miners while in office in the name of plans by the Assembly to reclaim lost lands as a result of activities of the illegal miners but the money was not used for the intended purpose.

According to the proprietor of Resurrection International School, personal checks revealed the money went into the private pocket of the MCE and some senior staff of the Assembly; explaining that the nature of illegal mining activities few metres from the school and his residence has led to the closure of the school permanently.

“For the past six months my school has been closed down permanently after meetings with parents concerning danger associated with their children lives”, he stated in the petition to the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

“I am writing to your outfit concerning the closure of my school by galamsey activities which has left big trenches posing danger to my family”, he stated

“I should be compensated for damage caused to my property and also, I am also calling this NPP administration to investigate my allegations against the former MCE Kwasi Ofori Agyemang Boadi”.