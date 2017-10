Former NADMO boss appointed Head of UN Disengagement Observer Force

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Former NADMO National Coordinator, Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri



Former NADMO boss, Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri has been appointed as Head of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The appointment, published on the UN website Friday, was made by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

Major General Vib-Sanziri will be taking over from India’s Major General Jai Shanker Menon who ended his service on September 20.

Born in 1957, Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri has distinguished himself in all the positions he has had the opportunity to serve.

A graduate of the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and General Staff College, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the United States Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He has had an extraordinary carrer in Ghana’s Armed Forces since joining in 1985. Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri has served as Director-General of the International Peace Support Operations at the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces since April 2017.

He has also served as Assistant Director, Ghana Army Operations (1996-1998), Deputy Head of the Ghana Military Academy (2002-2004), Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion (2004-2009), Director for International Peacekeeping Support Operations in 2009 and Army Secretary at the Army Headquarters (2010-2011).

Major General Vib-Sanziri’s peacekeeping experience includes deployments to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in 1988 and 1991, United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda (UNAMIR) in 1993 and 1994 and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) in 2007.

He holds a master’s degree in military art and science from the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, in the United States, a post-graduate certificate in public administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography and rural resource development from the University of Ghana.