Former Kwahu Afram Plains North MP dead

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-15

Former Afram Plains North Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye has died, ClassFMonline.com has gathered.

The lawmaker passed away on Saturday night at SSNIT hospital while being treated for an illness.

The 41-year-old politician, according to reports gathered by ClassFMonline.com fell into coma about two weeks ago and had been on admission at the Trust Hospital until his death.

Mr Didieye lost his bid to return to Parliament on the ticket of the NDC after losing to a former Deputy Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) Betty Krosby Mensah in the party’s parliamentary primary in later 2015.

After voting on Saturday November 21, the then-incumbent MP who contested against five others polled 2,529 representing 27.70% of the total votes cast, while the winner, Betty Krosby Mensah polled 2,664 votes representing 29.18% of the votes.

After the vote, a dissatisfied Aboagye Didieye headed to the court to challenge the results saying the voting which should have started from 7:00am to 5:00pm, started as late as 4:00pm and ended at 6:00pm in some constituencies.