Ecobank partners Samsung in the launch of Galaxy Note8

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey

2017-10-15

Samsung Ghana has over the weeked launched the latest mobile device from its Note series, Galaxy Note8 at the Airport Square.

Samsung undoubtedly one of the most powerful phone manufacturers in the world has introduced an improved version of the Note5 which they believe will be a game changer in the industry.

The launch of the new Galaxy Note8 was held in partnership with Ecobank Ghana. The introduction of Note8 from Samsung falls in line with the bank’s objective as being a leader and a pacesetter in digital banking in the Ghana.

Ecobank’s partnership with Samsung on the launch of the Note8 offers customers and propective customers of the bank the opportunity to have the device and pay over a 12 month period.

Speaking the the launch, Dan Sackey, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana stated that the partnership with Samsung will give more access to their clients, it will also enable them spend less time in banking halls in order to have enough time to do the things they love.

Specifications of the phone

The Note8 unlike Note5 has dual cameras, 16 back and 8 mega pixels in the front camera. It is water resistant meaning users can access their phone irrespective of the condition.

It comes with an S Pen with is also resistant to water and makes scribbling, drawing and brainstorming easy. The Note8 has 6 gigabytes of RAM and a gorilla glass making the screen durable.

In attendance of the launch was renowned Ghanaian artist Bright Ackwey who did a live display of the S Pen and gave a testimony of how it works. Songstress Efya was also present to grace the event with her performance.