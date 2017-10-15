Don’t glorify corruption it is thievery- Ken Ashigbey

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Former MD of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ken Ashigbey, has asked the media to stop tagging the stealing of public funds as corruption but rather call it thievery.

Speaking at a Public Lecture on the Corruption menace in Ghana, organized by the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi on the theme ‘The Efficacy of Anti-corruption measures in Ghana: What is missing and the way Forward’, Mr. Ashigbey said it worrying how individuals who steal yam and other foodstuff gets a jail sentence but top officials who steal from the state walk freely.

Issues of corruption have been a problem in Africa, where most leaders and public office holders see their position as a way to amass wealth for themselves.

President Akufo-Addo as means to solve the menace proposed the establishment of an office of an independent prosecutor which will be free from political interference.

Ken Ashigbey wants political parties to raise the bar of integrity by publishing their sources of funding used for electioneering campaigns.

He also called for the quick passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill and a reformation of the Asset Declaration Act.

He further asked the media not to glorify corruption because it is purely “thievery”.