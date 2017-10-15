DCE calls for collaboration in the improvement of tourist sites

Business News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Mr Charles Oware-Tweneboah, the Fanteakwa District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on the chiefs and people of the area to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve tourist sites in the district.

He said the district is endowed with many of attractive sites like the Odomankoma Ahenfie where natural rocks have formed shapes of different features, Begorohene’s palace, Abegoro, the palm tree with six trunks at Ahenkwasisi, Trudu, Osubinbuom and the Dedeiwurako waterfalls amongst others.

These sites, he said, when explored, promoted and re-packaged to meet the expectation of tourists can transform the economic prospects of the district.

Mr Oware-Tweneboah said this at the celebration of the BegoroAhwie 2017 festival at the Odomankoma Ahenfie Tourist site.

The celebration was held under the theme: ‘’Bringing all to elevate and promote the OdomankomaAhenfie Tourist site’’.

He said the tourism industry has become very competitive due to the countless number of destinations, however, tourists visit sites can attract attention if they offer unique experiences, a clean environment and good facilities.

He urged the Begoroman Council to forge closer co-operation and collaboration with the District Assembly, Ghana Tourism Authority and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure the formulation of an efficient tourism plan to facilitate the rapid development of attractions in the area.

Mr Anthony Karbo, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, said tourism is an important economic earner for any country, but it relies on available infrastructures which include roads.

He used the occasion to announce to the people that, the road from Osiem to Begoro will soon be advertised and awarded for reconstruction.

He said the Ministry was committed to ensure that all feeder roads within the district will be tackled within the four-year mandate of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Mr Karbo said if tourism was going to create the needed job for the people, then there was the need to improve infrastructure as a way of transforming the economy of the district.

Nana Opoku Afranie, the Begoro Amamerehene, urged all the community members to fully support the initiative of lifting up tourist sites in the area adding that the traditional council was committed to ensuring that the plan succeeds.