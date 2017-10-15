Dag Heward-Mills hosts Nana Addo at Bible Seminary

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo was over the weekend hosted by founder and head pastor of the Light House Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, at the Anagkazo Bible Seminary in Mampong.

The Seminary trains persons looking to become pastors by offering courses relating to advanced ministries.

Over the weekend the Seminary received huge endorsement following the visit of President Akufo-Addo.

The President was warmly hosted by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and a couple of other pastors, as he had firsthand overview of proceedings.

In the aftermath, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills took to Facebook to express gratitude to the President for making time to pass by.

The Evangelist wrote: “It was an honor hosting the President, @NAkufoAddo at the Anagkazo Bible Seminary, Mampong.”

The Anagkazo Bible Seminary offers a four-year diploma Advanced Ministries courses for prospective student.

There are also shorter courses, which could see students offer diploma courses for just a year or two.

Students who want to enter the Anagkazo Bible Seminary must have four passes, including English and Maths, in the WASSCE examinations or its equivalent. The Seminary school, though, is unaccredited.