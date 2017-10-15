Court chaos keeps bailed suspect in custody

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-15

Presiding judge, Ms Audrey Kokovitey, granted bail to the accused, angering the affected families <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508062217_9_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Relatives of victims of an accident that claimed two lives and caused injury to another person at Addo Nkwanta in the Eastern Region angrily disrupted the proceedings of the Suhum Circuit Court last Thursday when the presiding judge, Ms Audrey Kokovitey, granted bail to one Solomon Adjololo, the driver, who was accused of careless driving and negligently causing harm.

Mr Solomon Adjololo was put before the Suhum Circuit Court on October 12, 2017 on charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, three counts of negligently causing harm, failing to report an accident and failing to attend to the injured persons.

Submissions



The accused was represented by two lawyers.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ben Mensah, pleaded with the court to remand the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case. The prosecution indicated that should the court grant accused bail, it was likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

Defence counsel, however, prayed the court to grant their client bail since it was a bailable offence.

The court agreed with the defence counsel and granted the accused bail in the sum of GH¢50,000, with sureties, and adjourned the case to October 16, 2017.

Attack



Relatives of the victims, unhappy with the granting of the bail, responded angrily to the court order and disrupted proceedings.

Given the hostility that was met with the court order, the bail could not be executed, and the accused is, therefore, still in police custody.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, told the Daily Graphic that the accused would also be processed and put before court on the criminal offence of deceiving a public officer, and for conspiring with another accused, Kwabena Daniels.

Criminal offence



According to ASP Tetteh, Kwabena Daniels, 32, had earlier claimed he was the driver when the accident occurred at Addo Nkwanta, near Nankese in the Eastern Region, but later confessed that he was not the person driving the car.

Daniels is said to have claimed that he was influenced by the accused, Adjololo, to state that he was driving the Toyota Camry, with DV Plate Number 1265A-17, when the accident happened.

Adjololo, also known as Rasta, is said to have told Daniels to claim responsibility for the accident to save him since he did not have a driving licence.