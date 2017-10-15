CID boss ordered to proceed on leave

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Bright Oduro, has been asked to proceed on leave.

Sources within the police hierarchy have informed Starrfmonline.com the crime expert will not return to his post, which he assumed around January 28, 2017 following the change of government.

The former Greater Accra crime officer, according to reliable sources, has accumulated leave prior to his retirement in January 2018.

He has, however, been instructed to go on leave which will run into his retirement period.

Mr. Oduro is assisted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the Second in Command. However, it is not certain she will take over from her boss due to her involvement in the A-Plus saga which rocked the Department recently.

The pendulum is likely to fall on one of the deputies ACP Peter Gyimah, sources say. A new CID boss is expected to be made public in the coming days.