“Car racing” causes near fatal accident at Nankese

A near fatal accident occurred at Nankese, a community along the Suhum to Koforidua highway in the Eastern region on Saturday, which involved three cars.

Eleven (11) persons are seriously injured out of which six(6) have been referred to Kofordua Regional Hospital while five ( 5) are on admission at the Suhum government hospital receiving emergency care.

An eyewitness said, two private cars were overtaking each other in what appeared to be “car racing game” from Suhum direction to Koforidua and in the process crashed with an oncoming commercial vehicle with passengers onboard from Koforidua.



The national Ambulance service responded swiftly with two Ambulances, which were returning from standby duties from Koforidua and Asamankese to convey the victims to hospitals while other drivers also supported.

An official with the Ambulance service confirmed that some of the passengers are in critical conditions while others are in stable condition.

The Suhum Police Commander, Superintendent J.K Owusu and his men have visited the scene and have commenced investigations into the accident.