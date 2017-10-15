Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly dips in revenue mobilization

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Mr Duncan asked the Assembly to commit itself to solving the rising insanitary conditions in area

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), mobilized a total of GH¢1,225,801.41 out of a targeted revenue of GH¢2,204,536.96 from its traditional sources, from January – August this year, representing 56.6 per cent of the estimated revenue.

Mr Ernest Arthur, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who said this at a durbar of Assembly members, staff and other decentralized departments of the Assembly expressed concern about the low revenue mobilisation and pledged to improve upon it.

It formed part of the tour of the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan of the various Assemblies in the Region.

Mr Arthur reiterated the total commitment of the only Metropolitan Assembly in the region to its vision and mandate of formulating and executing plans, programmes and strategies for effective mobilization of resources for overall development of the Area.

He called on all to come onboard as the Assembly repositioned to increase revenue sources.

In support of its vision, he mentioned that the Metropolis had been graced with a steady rise in infrastructural development in the areas of education, health care, roads and markets centres among others.

This had been ably aided with unflinching technical and financial assistance from the Urban Development Grant (UDG), District Assembly Facility (DAF), District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and other International Development Agencies (IDAs).

On jobs creation and the role of the Assembly, Mr Arthur stated that the CCMA was well positioned to attract the best of investments to significantly benefit from the Government’s ‘One district, One factory’ industrialization policy.

As part of the Assembly’s commitment to that end, he said: “Currently, the Assembly has taken possession of the Pomadze Poultry Farm at Ankaful and the abandoned uncompleted structure belonging to Gratis Foundation” for the project.

Outlining the challenges hampering the Assembly’s developmental gains, Mr Arthur said the Assembly’s pledge to rid the Metropolis of all insanitary conditions had been greatly undermined by indiscriminate and unguarded dumping waste and open defecation.

He said the shameful phenomenon had been more pronounced along the coast, lagoon shores and class rooms whiles sand winning along the coastal stretch was also rife.

In addition, the MCE explained that the non-existence of some key departments of the Assembly has had serious debilitating effects on the Assembly’s operational abilities saying, some of the existing ones continue to owe allegiance to headquarters instead of the Assembly.

Touching on the current security situation in the area, he said the usual peaceful nature of the Metropolis since its creation in 1897 is being marred by recent pockets of some reported residential break-ins, snatching of hand bags and phones.

However, with unsullied support, commitment and co-operation among majors stakeholders, the MCE assured the public that he would quell such social miscreants causing harm, fear and panic in the society.

He particularly lauded the security agencies for their efforts at combating these miscreants but rallied the support to build team spirit to transform the first capital of Ghana to befit its status.

He said it was the surest way to prevent the perennial outbreak of avoidable diseases that has drained the nation’s limited resources and reduced productivity.