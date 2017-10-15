Alassane Ouattara visits Ghana Monday

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Ivorian President Alassane Dramane Ouattara will visit President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House tomorrow Monday, October 16.

The visit will be the first time the two heads of state are meeting after the crucial maritime boundary dispute ruling by the international maritime court that handed victory to Ghana.

Ahead of the visit, the Ghanaian leader has met Ivorian envoys in Ghana to assure them of a continuous peaceful coexistence between the two West African countries.

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), in September, ruled in favor of Ghana in the three-year-long maritime dispute between the country and Côte d’Ivoire.

The Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday September 23, 2017, ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The Chamber rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable.

It also noted that Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its oil exploration in the disputed basin.

Justice Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber in reading the judgment, accepted Ghana’s argument of adoption of the equidistance method of delineation of the maritime boundary.