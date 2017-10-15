Akufo-Addo won’t stop galamsey fight – Minister

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-15

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah – Transport Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508100222_269_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta has emphasized that the anti-galamsey fight is not going to end anytime soon.

He has therefore warned illegal miners monitoring to return to mining sites to revise their notes.

According to the Minister, President Akufo-Addo has resolved to eradicate illegal mining from the extractive sector to protect the environment for the future generation.

He said government will dauntlessly fight against the menace regardless of the magnitude of hatred or political implications.

“The government of President Akufo-Addo is not against mining but rather against illegal mining…even if you develop hatred for the President, if you develop hatred for me, I am speaking on the authority of the President that, Cabinet has resolved, the government has resolved, His Excellency the President has resolved to fight against galamsey to the latter. If we think the fight is going to be one day wonder, then you are a joke,” the Minister said.

He added “We are going to protect our environment, our water bodies and our arable lands for the future generation, we only praying for God’s strength. Governance in about being tough and courageous, no matter the cost and obstacles, the fight against galamsey will be continued till we eradicate the menace.”

According to him, any Ghanaian who wants to engage in mining must go through the legitimate processes and strictly observe regulations attached in mining.

“Anyone who wants to engage in mining, go through the right procedure, but if because of your selfish interest, you attempt to engage in galamsey the government of President Akufo Addo will not allow you.

The President is fighting a good fight, that is why the clergy, the media, and most Ghanaians are supporting him. Currently, we are training some miners at Tarkwa School of Mines so if you are here and you want to be part let me be aware to facilitate it for you.”

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West said this when speaking as a Guest of honour at the commissioning of the biggest Educational and Social Complex in Eastern Region at Akyem Moseaso, built by Nana Dwomoh Brobbey, Nkosuohene who is also the owner of Capital View Hotel in Koforidua.