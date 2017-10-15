Agyaba Isaac using YEA to extort monies from applicants – Awal Mohammed

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

The Youth Employment Agency has cautioned the public against dealing with persons who claim to be working with the agency and are using various pretexts to extort monies from them.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Awal Mohammed names one Hon Agyaba Isaac’ as the person using about three phone numbers to extort monies from the unsuspecting public especially prospective applicants under the guise of aiding them apply for modules under the Youth Employment Agency.

He revealed in a release issued on Sunday;

“The attention of the Youth Employment Agency has been drawn to the activities of one Hon Agyaba Isaac using phone numbers 0244158643; 0547604236; 0561756882.

This individual has been using the Agency’s name to extort monies from the general public under the pretext of aiding them apply for modules under the Youth Employment Agency.

It must be established that the Agency has currently closed the first phase of online applications and has not tasked any individual or organization to accept applications on its behalf.

The general public is hereby notified to disregard and report any request from such individuals on the Agency’s recruitment programs to the police”

