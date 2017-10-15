Abena Korkor sex list: Sammy Awuku to sue

Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of NPP

National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku is threatening to sue former UCC student Nana Abena Korkor Addo for naming him as one of several prominent men who paid sums between GHS2000 and GHS3000 to have sex with her.

Ms Korkor Addo released the names of those she claimed sampled her nether part on her Facebook wall. Apart from Mr Awuku, she named some prominent radio presenters and musicians.

In a rejoinder to the young lady’s claims, Mr Awuku said: “The woman in question Nana Abena Korkor Addo, is mentally unstable and pulled up this same scandal two years ago when she mentioned honourable men like Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mr. Kwame Akuffo and some others. Later when she got better, she apologised to these men whose reputation she nearly dented.”

Mr Awuku said he will not hesitate to go to court on the matter to protect his image.

“I am ready to file a suit in court against her and anyone who would fuel these accusations and tarnish my image”.

Ms Korkor Addo has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she has publicly admittedly makes her go “hypersexual” in her “manic” moods, thus doing things she would normally not do. One of such incidents was when she posted a near-nude video of herself on social media doing saucy moves in her apartment.

