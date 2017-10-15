18 hardened criminals in police grips in Central Region

The criminals have been arrested for attacking staffs of Cape Coast Metro Hospital <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508086266_187_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A total of 18 suspected criminals have been rounded up in Cape Coast by the police in a swoop.

This follows a similar incident in the Ashanti Region which witnessed the arrest of over 200 suspected criminals in a single swoop operation.

According to the central regional Police commander, COP Rev. Nenyi Ampah Benin, the exercise formed part of the command’s effort to protect staff of the Cape Coast Metro Hospital (CCMH).

Concerned staff of the CCMH has raised concerns over the lack of security at the facility leading to criminals attacking them at the least opportunity.

They, in a letter, gave management of the facility a one week ultimatum to ensure their security or risk the neglect of night shifts at the hospital.

Meanwhile the police command in the Central Region have assured the staff of the Cape Coast Metro Hospital that the situation is under control as the police have increased patrol on the main roads in the metropolis.

