10 rich Ghanaian pastors you should know

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-15

Pastor Mensa Otabil, founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508080590_224_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A lot has been said and written about the wealth of Nigerian pastors, many of who boast huge mansions and luxurious private jets.

Certainly, God’s promise of prosperity has been fulfilled in the lives of several Ghanaian pastors as well.

Today, YEN brings you a list of some of the richest pastors in Ghana. Many of them started modestly but have now been blessed bountifully by God.

1. Mensah Otabil

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has become hugely successful since he set up the church in 1984.

He oversees the Central University and several other businesses. He is believed to own a mansion at Trassaco Valley in Accra.

2. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

He is the general overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries, with over 100 affiliate and branch churches in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

He owns several businesses, and recently set up the Dominion University College. He has a taste for luxury cars and expensive suits and jewellery.

3. Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare

The founder of the Perez Chapel International presides over about 300 churches locally and internationally.

His church’s headquarters, the Perez Dome, is said to be the biggest church auditorium in Ghana with the capacity to accommodate 10,000 people.

4. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

He is the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International. The church has grown from strength to strength since he founded it in 1988 and is now available in over 50 countries.

A medical doctor, Bishop Heward-Mills has written over 50 Christian books.

His church’s headquarters in Accra, The Qodesh, boasts one of the biggest auditoriums in Ghana.

5. Reverend Sam Nii Korankye Ankrah

The founder of the Royal House Chapel international is a worthy member of this list of the richest pastors in Ghana.

His church is one of the biggest in the country and is thriving in other countries too.

At the church’s headquarters in Accra, there are three services every Sunday with over 10,000 people reportedly attending each.

Reverend Ankrah owns several luxurious cars and a mansion in Accra.

6. Apostle Kwadwo Safo

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Church also owns the Great KOSA network of companies.

He owns several education institutions and recently started the production of Kantaka cars.

7. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

The founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship is believed to have the largest church building and biggest congregation in the Ashanti Region.

About 18,000 people reportedly fill the church auditorium every Sunday.

8. Bishop Daniel Obinim

The founder of the International God’s Way Church boasts one of the biggest churches in the country. He owns several posh cars and mansions.

9. Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry is one of the richest pastors in Ghana. He is also a spiritual adviser to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His popularity has skyrocketed since he accurately predicted a win for Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election. Owusu-Bempah is one of the people Akufo-Addo thanked in his victory speech.

10. Prophet Badu Kobi

The leader of the Glorious Wave Church International is not only very rich, but also very generous.

He is believed to have given out over 120 cars in gifts to people, including several entertainment personalities.