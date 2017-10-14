Yilo, Manya Krobo residents demand for MOU between them and VRA

Hundreds of youth in Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region are demonstrating to impress upon their Chiefs to make available a memorandum of Understanding between Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Krobos.

The demonstration is being held amidst heavy security with Rapid Deployment Forces detailed from the Regional Headquarters to maintain peace.

A statement by the Protesting youth, their demand for an MOU is based on “the negative impact of the construction of the Akosombo and Amuse Dams which caused great damages to large acreages of Krobo farmlands which now cannot be cultivated to earn a living.”



The youth are threatening to stop the celebration of two major festivals in both Yilo and Manya Krobo traditional areas.

“Failure by the Chiefs of Yilo and Manya Krobo to make available to us copy of the MOU between VRA and Krobos to enable the Youth resolve the situation of the plight of Krobos. Kloyosikplemi festival of the Yilo Krobo and Ngayem Festival of Manya Krobo will have to be suspended to make room for resolving of these hardship of the Krobos.”

They added that “the suspension of the Kloyosikplemi and Ngayem festival stemmed from the fact that as at now the chiefs have not used the taxes levied at the mountains to establish any landmark. The mountain abode as at now is devoid of any conspicuous landmark or relic worthy of celebration. We deem it as just an occasion to spyhole money for their personal aggrandizement.”

Speaking to Kasapa News, Joshua Ogborjor, one of the Leaders of the demonstrators said the youth are aware that, Krobos are not supposed to pay bills therefore they feel cheated over the exorbitant billing on the community over the years by ECG therefore they want to be served by VRA instead of ECG.