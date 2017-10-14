We won’t stop celebrating our achievements – Nana Boakye tells NDC

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme Henry Nana Boakye has told the opposition National Democratic Congress that the governing New Patriotic Party will not stop to celebrate the realization of campaign promises President Akufo-Addo made ahead of the 2016 General Elections.

He thus urged the NDC to channel their energies into profitable venture rather than wasting their breath attacking government.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has criticized the government for launching the restoration of the Teachers and Nursing Trainees Allowances.

They NDC argued that the event was unnecessary stressing that government could have issued a statement to that effect without organizing a ceremony just to announce the restoration of the allowance.

But speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis programme “Boiling Point” Nana Boakye called the bluff of the NDC.

“If because of the launching of the restoration of the Allowance the NDC is complaining then I’m telling them that with all the blessings God has given to NPP we will count and name them one by one,” he said.

He touted the achievement of the NPP saying in eight months we have achieve more than eight years the NDC was in power.

In his view, the government will at any point celebrate its achievements despite the grumblings of the NDC.

Nana Boakye who described the Free SHS policy as a divine intention said government will not stop to tell Ghanaians and the whole about the good things they are doing since NDC raised doubt about the NPP’s ability to fulfill its campaign promises.