Vodafone unveils modern retail shop in Cape Coast

Business News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-14

Vodafone Ghana’s new office in Cape Coast <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508015846_889_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vodafone Ghana has unveiled a modern retail shop at Kotokuraba, the central business area of Cape Coast as part of its commitment to deliver great telecommunication experience to customers.

The retail shop has an internet café to give customers the speed and convenience of accessing information and a designated area where the retail team serves all business customers.

It is also functional with a live experience zone where customers can explore and engage in quick transactions.

The initiative, according to the telecommunication giant, was to increase its visibility and prominence to provide an unmatched excellent experience for customers.

Customers engaged in various trades in Kotokuraba and its surrounding communities would have first-hand contact and attention from Vodafone for all their telecommunication needs.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Kwame Baah, Executive Head of Western and Central Region said the Kotokuraba retail shop was of strategic importance to ensure that Vodafone was always leading the way.

He said at Vodafone, our commitment has remained unchanged over the years to provide unmatched experience for our customers. It is no secret that moving closer to customers yields excellent results.

“Our renewed commitment to our customers is not a cliché – it is at the heart of all we will do both internally and externally to ensure our customers are satisfied,” he added.

Mr Baah said Vodafone was committed to its values of speed, simplicity and trust and indicated that the retail shop within the heart of Cape Coast would help the company thrive on its values to bring growth and progress to the people through advanced telecommunication. GNA