Three companies donate GHC75,000 towards National Farmers’ Day celebration

Business News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-14

The 33rd National Farmer's Day was launched on August 16

Interplast Ghana Limited, the Ghana Reinsurance Company (GRC) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has donated a total of GH¢75000.00 towards the 33rd National Farmers’ Day celebrations scheduled for December 1, this year.

Interplast Ghana Limited donated GH¢30,000.00, the GRC presented GH¢25,000.00 while the GRA gave out GH¢20,000.00 in support of the celebration, which seeks to honour farmers and fisher folks.

Presenting the sponsorship package on behalf of Interplast Ghana Limited, Mr Haidar Malhas, the Irrigation Services Manager of Interplast, said Ghanaian farmers continue to play active roles in the economy of Ghana and that his company was willing to bring farmers to acceptable professional levels.

He said, “We believe farmers deserve the support, and we believe that Interplast can assist the Government in their planning.”

Presenting the sponsorship on behalf of the GRC, Mrs Mary Ohene-Adu said her company found it significant to sponsor the celebration “as a way of supporting government to recognise and reward our gallant farmers”.

On behalf of the Commissioner-General of GRA, Madam Sophia Godwyll and Madam Antionette Tettevi at the Communication and Public Affairs Department presented the cheque saying it was to show appreciation to farmers.

Madam Sophia Godwyll said farmers have helped the development of the country with their productivity in the agricultural sector.

Dr Gyiele Nurah, the Minister of state in charge of Agriculture and Chairman of the Planning Committee of the National Farmers Day, expressed gratitude to the three corporate bodies for their donation.

He said: “I stand on behalf of the Government of Ghana, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and on behalf our gallant farmers to thank all three companies who have kick-started the donations to be able to achieve our goal.”

He called on more companies to emulate the good examples of these three companies so that this year’s celebration will honour our farmers in grand style.

The 33rd National Farmer’s Day was launched on August 16 with the announcement of the sponsorship packages for corporate institutions to support the celebrations.

The sponsorship package starts with the bronze sponsor, which starts with GH¢10,000.00 and below and such sponsors would get acknowledgement in the media, special certificate of sponsorship at the Sponsors’ Awards Night as well as photo opportunity for presentation of packages to the Minister for Food and Agriculture and for the media.

Silver sponsor, starting from GH¢10,000.00 to GH¢30,000.00 will also get acknowledgement in the media; advertise company’s logo on sponsor’s billboard at the durbar ground for telecast, special certificate of sponsorship at the Sponsors’ Awards Night and photo opportunity for presentation of packages to the Minister for Food and Agriculture for the media.

The Gold Sponsor category starts from GH¢30,000.00 to GH¢50,000.00 and in addition to the four benefits above they will advertise their company logo in event brochure and a half page colour print company advert with felicitation message to farmers and fishers in the National Farmers Day Brochure.

Platinum sponsors, which is GH¢50,000.00 and above would get acknowledgement in the media, advertise company’s logo on sponsors’ billboard at the durbar for telecast, and advertise company logo in event brochure, plague and special certificate of sponsorship at the Sponsors’ Awards Night.

The rests are full page colour print company advert with felicitation message to farmers and fishers in the National Farmers’ Day brochure, photo opportunity for presentation of packages to the Minister for Food and Agriculture for the media, and branding of some sections of the principal route to and outside perimeter of durbar ground.