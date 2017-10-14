Support Women’s League – Adjoa Bayor appeals to corporate Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor has made a passionate appeal to Corporate Ghana to invest in the National Women’s League.

According to the former African best, the ‘’one sponsor’’ is not enough for the clubs and wants more on board.

“One major problem facing the Women’s League in this country is the lack of sponsorship.

“For now I think they are, improving, they are doing well, but they haven’t reached their full potential yet”.

“I believe they can do better. I would also like to use this opportunity to plead with corporate bodies to come on board and sponsor the Women’s league in Ghana”.

“As I speak to you now, I only know of one sponsor who is sponsoring the Ghana Women’s League and then another one sponsoring the FA Cup. They are trying but it is not enough so we need more sponsors to make the women’s league more attractive than it is now”.

“I believe this will also help the league to be strong and the players themselves wouldn’t rush to play abroad when they get the slightest opportunity. This will only happen if they are well taken care of”.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are the current champions, beating Lady Strikers 1-0 in the final last week.