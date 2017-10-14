Stop flaunting your boobs before men and allow the kids to suck – Nurse

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Women are being encourage to allow their babies enjoy their boobs

A retired nurse at Assin Fosu polyclinic in the Central Region, Mrs Veronica Mensah has advised that women to stop flaunting their boobs to attract men but rather keep them properly for the benefit of their infants.

She underscored the importance of breast milk for infants warning that the habit of allowing men to suck boobs of their spouses and girlfriends is dangerous.

According to her, men at the peak of love making can bite off nipples of the partners which is unacceptable discounting the widely held perception that the boobs are meant for the sucking pleasure of men.

“It is best for the child; men at the peak of lovemaking can bite off the nipples of the breast which is very unhealthy. Allow the children to suck the boobs and stop flaunting them before men because they[infants] derive a lot of nutrients from boobs milk”, she advised

Speaking on the commemoration of the World No Brassier day, Mrs Veronica Mensah entreated adolescent girls and women in Ghana to inculcate the habit to save them from contracting breast cancer; indicating it is a deadly disease.

She pointed out in an interview that, adolescent girls and women should wear brassier but not ones that will compress their boobs.

“l am not saying girls shouldn’t wear brassier, they should wear brassier when travelling or going out but should try to remove when they come home because the breast is the barrel for breast milk for the babies and therefore, it should be taken extra care of”. She disclosed.

She further stressed that, it is the perception among most women and adolescent girls that, if they allow men to breastfeed on them, it truncates the risk of getting breast cancer, a claim she discounted