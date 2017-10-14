Soldiers not angry over allowance – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims that some soldiers are angry over President Akufo-Addo’s supposed refusal to pay their peacekeeping allowance.

The pro opposition Newspaper, Daily Post reported that it had intelligence that soldiers returning home after their one year peacekeeping duty in Lebanon are angry with the Akufo-Addo led government for paying them a paltry $1,000 before they embark on compulsory leave.

The report further said, soldiers in general throughout the country are disappointed and angry with the president for failing to honour his promise by paying them the salary increment.

However, a statement signed by Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces dismissed the reports and urged the general public to treat it with the contempt that it deserves.