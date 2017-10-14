Soldiers not angry over allowance – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims that some soldiers are angry over President Akufo-Addo’s supposed refusal to pay their peacekeeping allowance.
The pro opposition Newspaper, Daily Post reported that it had intelligence that soldiers returning home after their one year peacekeeping duty in Lebanon are angry with the Akufo-Addo led government for paying them a paltry $1,000 before they embark on compulsory leave.
The report further said, soldiers in general throughout the country are disappointed and angry with the president for failing to honour his promise by paying them the salary increment.
However, a statement signed by Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces dismissed the reports and urged the general public to treat it with the contempt that it deserves.
“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted with concern a false publication in the Daily Post Newspaper on 12 October 2017 claiming that troops on UN peacekeeping operations are being paid $31.00 instead of the $35.00 promised by Government.
“GAF wishes to state categorically that this information is totally false and without any iota of truth. It is hereby reiterated that the approved rate of payment remains $35.00 per soldier per day without any intention of reducing it.
“The negative comments being circulated with the intention of downplaying the efforts of Government in promoting troops welfare is considered to be in bad taste and the general public is hereby advised to disregard it.”