Rev Martey aims at ‘corrupt officials’ in Akufo-Addo government again

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-14

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey has for the second time warned the current government against activities of “corrupt” appointees.

The clergyman said although the corrupt practices may not be evident for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to know about them, he believes they will unfold with time.

Speaking at a forum held by the Christian Service University College in Kumasi Friday, the outspoken Bishop said large governments have the tendency of breeding corrupt officials.

He told the gathering the Akufo-Addo government with 110 substantive ministers, deputy ministers and ministers of state may have corrupt appointees within it.

“Blessed are those who do not see but believe,” was the response Prof Martey gave some journalists in May when he first touched on the possibility of having “corrupt” officials in the new government.

The anti-corruption campaigner was a pain in the neck of the former NDC government which he condemned as corrupt. In a 2014 rant which went viral, the popular clergyman asked ‘where are the wise men?’ in an apparent reference to the NDC government.

The outspoken minister of God endured a tumultuous relationship with the NDC with the Presby church appearing at the time to pit itself against the then government.

In one last controversy before bowing out as Moderator in 2016, Prof. Martey claimed months to the general elections, he rejected a $100,000 bribe plus a 4×4 wheel drive from a politician.

He said he was also promised a plush house at Trassaco complete with a swimming pool if he would tone down on his political commentary against the NDC.

But after months of silence, the minister appeared to have resumed his anti-corruption campaign under the new NPP government.

Prof Martey gave the first warning on May 22 and has repeated same in this month.

He has charged the President to fish out those individuals whose activities have the potentials of undermining his good intentions for the people of Ghana.

But the immediate past Managing Director of the Graphic Communication Group, Ken Ashigbey has implored the media to change the corruption narrative in the country.

The current CEO of the Telecom Chambers wants persons who engage in corrupt activities to be called “thieves,” a name he said will make the trade unattractive.